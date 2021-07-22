Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE 12 BJP MLAs, suspended from Maharashtra assembly over 'misbehaviour', move SC

At least 12 BJP MLAs, who were suspended from the Maharashtra assembly recently over their alleged misbehaviour, knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court on Thursday.

The action against the legislators was taken after they "abused" and "misbehaved" with the presiding officer in chair, both inside and outside the assembly.

Challenging the action against them, the MLAs alleged that it was an attempt to "suppress" their voice and "bring down" the number of the Opposition. The petition filed by them termed the action of suspension as "motivated" and "mala fide".

The MLAs, in their petition, contended before the court that the Presiding officer ought to have granted an opportunity to the 12 MLAs to offer their explanation and mentioned that some MLAs of the ruling party were also present in the speaker's chamber.

Additionally, the legislators have argued that the suspension for one year was "highly disproportionate".

They also argued that the heated exchanges between the ruling party and opposition forms the essence of democracy and such action has been taken only to dilute the opposition strength.

READ MORE: 12 BJP MLAs suspended from Maharashtra assembly for one year over 'misbehaviour'

Latest India News