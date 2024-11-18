Maharashtra assembly polls a battle of ideologies, between few billionaires and poor: Rahul Gandhi in Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi

Mumbai: Lok Sabha MP and leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference in Mumbai on Monday and said the Maharashtra election is an election of ideologies and an election between 1-2 billionaires and the poor. He added that the billionaires want the land of Mumbai to go into their hands and the estimate is that Rs 1 lakh crores will be given to 1 billionaire.

"Our thinking is that Maharashtra, the farmers of Maharashtra, the poor, the unemployed, the youth need help...We will deposit Rs 3000 in every woman's bank account for free, there will be bus travel for women and farmers, loans up to Rs 3 lakh will be waived, Rs 7,000 per quintal for soybean...Caste census which we are getting done in Telangana, Karnataka, we will get it done in Maharashtra," he said.

Rahul Gandhi in Mumbai said if the Congress government is formed in Maharashtra, around Rs 3 lakhs will be waived off for farmers and Rs 7,000 per quintal for soybean, a fair price committee for onion farmers, fair MSP for cotton farmers will be ensured.

Rahul Gandhi said the caste census is the biggest issue before all and the Congress will get it done as it is the central pillar. He also stated that the land of Mumbai belongs to people living there and the entire political machinery has been twisted to help one person.

The Congress MP went on to say that Rs 7 lakh crore mega projects like Foxconn, Airbus shifted to Gujarat, snatching jobs of Maharashtra youth. "Our govt will protect the interests of people of Maharashtra," he said.