Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024: Amit Shah cancels four election rallies in state, here's why

Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024: As the Maharashtra Assembly election campaign enters its final phase, all political parties are ramping up their efforts, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaving no stone unturned. However, in a sudden development on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah cancelled his scheduled visit to Maharashtra, where he was set to address four rallies.

Amit Shah was scheduled to campaign in Katol and Saoner (Nagpur district), as well as Gadchiroli and Wardha districts. These events were part of the BJP's election strategy to secure a strong foothold in the region. However, the BJP's Vidarbha organisational secretary confirmed that Shah cancelled his rallies and returned to Delhi, citing administrative obligations.

Rallies to be addressed by other leaders

In Shah’s absence, senior BJP leaders including Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former minister Smriti Irani will take over the responsibility of addressing the rallies. This strategic shift was confirmed by the party leadership.

Tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah paid homage to Balasaheb Thackeray on his death anniversary through a post on X. Shah wrote: "I pay my respects to the eminent leader Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his death anniversary, who dedicated his entire life to Sanatan culture and national interests. Whenever the commitment to ideology and adherence to principles are discussed, Balasaheb Thackeray Ji’s name stands tall. His steadfast dedication to Sanatan culture and religion, even in challenging times, continues to inspire."

Maharashtra Assembly elections

The Assembly polls in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20. The votes for the state will be counted on November 23. The BJP is keen to retain power in Maharashtra along with allies Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is facing a challenge from the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition of the Congress-NCP (SP)-Shiv Sena (UBT), which hopes to repeat its performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

