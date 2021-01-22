Friday, January 22, 2021
     
Maharashtra: 7 hospitalised after hydrogen sulphide gas poisoning at plant in Raigad

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Mumbai Updated on: January 22, 2021 14:51 IST
Image Source : ANI

At least seven workers were hospitalised after gas leak at a chemical company at Mahad in neighbouring Raigad district on Thursday. The incident took place at the company located at Mahad MIDC in the evening, an official said.

"At least seven workers, who were working in the company, got affected as hydrogen sulfide, a highly toxic gas, leaked," he said.

The workers were rushed to a local private hospital, he said, adding they are now out of danger.

After being alerted about the incident, the fire brigade rushed to the spot and brought the gas leak under control, he said.

