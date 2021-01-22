Image Source : ANI Maharashtra: 7 hospitalised after hydrogen sulphide gas poisoning at plant in Raigad

At least seven workers were hospitalised after gas leak at a chemical company at Mahad in neighbouring Raigad district on Thursday. The incident took place at the company located at Mahad MIDC in the evening, an official said.

"At least seven workers, who were working in the company, got affected as hydrogen sulfide, a highly toxic gas, leaked," he said.

Maharashtra: Seven people fall ill from hydrogen sulphide gas poisoning at a plant in Raigad



The affected have been sent to hospital for treatment



Visuals from outside the plant pic.twitter.com/L8xK38fC66 — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2021

The workers were rushed to a local private hospital, he said, adding they are now out of danger.

After being alerted about the incident, the fire brigade rushed to the spot and brought the gas leak under control, he said.

Latest India News