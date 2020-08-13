Image Source : INDIA TV Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Chief of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, tests positive for coronavirus

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the chief of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has tested positive for coronavirus. He complained of breathlessness following which he was found COVID-19 positive. A team of doctors is monitoring his health.

Das was actively involved in the Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Temple in Ayodhya which was attended by over 100 guests. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to Dr. Trehan of Medanta for immediate medical attention for Das. He also directed Mathura District Magistrate to provide all possible support for providing the best possible medical attention.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das is credited with building many temples in Ayodhya. Some of these include Ramayan Bhavan, Shri Rangnath temple and the Shri Char Dham temple. For decades, Das has been actively associated with the movement for the Ram Janmabhoomi temple. In 2003, he took over the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas—a trust formed by the Vishva Hindu Parishad in January 1993, after Ramchandra Paramhans's death. Since then he has been at the forefront of the movement.

