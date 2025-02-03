Mahakumbh: Supreme Court says stampede is an 'unfortunate incident', refuses to entertain PIL

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Supreme Court of India

Mahakumbh stampede: The Supreme Court on Monday said that the stampede at the Mahakumbh in the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh is an 'unfortunate incident' and refused to entertain a PIL seeking directions to put in place safety measures and guidelines for pilgrims from across the country. At least 30 people were killed and 60 injured in a pre-dawn stampede at the Sangam area in Prayagraj.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar noted the submission of the Uttar Pradesh government that a plea was already filed in the Allahabad High Court on the issue and the present petition should be not examined in the apex court.

The top court asked the petitioner advocate Vishal Tiwari to move the Allahabad High Court. "This is an unfortunate incident. But, you go to the Allahabad High Court," the bench told Tiwari.

What is the plea?

The PIL sought a status report on the stampede at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh and called for action against the officials responsible. It also demanded that each state establish a facility center in the Kumbh Mela area to assist non-Hindi speaking visitors. The petition urged that VIP movements be limited during such events to prioritize space for the general public. Additionally, it called for the installation of display boards in major Indian languages to prevent stampedes and provide accurate information, and for states to share updates with their pilgrims via mobile and WhatsApp.

Mahakumbh stampede

At least 30 people lost their lives and 60 were injured in a stampede at the Sangam area of the Mahakumbh early on August 29, as millions of pilgrims rushed to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya. The incident occurred between 1-2 am.

The Mahakumbh Mela (the festival of the sacred pitcher) is anchored in Hindu mythology. It is the world's largest public gathering and collective act of faith. This congregation, primarily, includes Ascetics, Saints, Sadhus, Sadhvis, Kalpvasis and Pilgrims from all walks of life, as per the Mahakumbh website. The Mahakumbh Mela 2025 that began at Prayagraj on January 13 is set to continue till February 26.

