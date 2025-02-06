Mahakumbh: CM Pramod Sawant flags off free train service carrying devotees from Goa to Prayagraj

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Goa CM flags off a special train.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday flagged off a special train carrying devotees to Prayagraj at Karmali railway station near Panaji. The Goa government has announced three special trains to facilitate devotees from the state to travel free of cost to Prayagraj to attend the Mahakumbh Mela. Sawant flagged off the first special train carrying around 1,000 devotees to Prayagraj from Karmali station.

Consideration on running more trains to provide a free travel facility

During this, Sawant said that the remaining two trains will leave from Goa for Prayagraj on February 13 and 21. He said that if the demand increases, the government can consider running more trains to provide a free travel facility to the devotees to Prayagraj.

Sawant said that the state government will also provide food to the devotees travelling in the train. He said that the devotees will get a chance to spend 24 hours in Mahakumbh, after which they will have to take a return train from Prayagraj.

These special trains are being operated in Goa under the Chief Minister Dev Darshan Yojana. Those people between the ages of 18 and 60 years, who do not have any serious health problems, can do free pilgrimage under this scheme.

Goa CM congratulates UP CM Yogi for organising Mahakumbh

Sawant congratulated Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for hosting a historic event like the Mahakumbh. He said that devotees were eager to visit Prayagraj, so the Goa government decided to provide a free rail travel facility.

Congratulating the UP Chief Minister, Sawant said, "CM Yogi has organised such a big event that 40 crore people are going to Mahakumbh. Organising for so many people and making so many arrangements is not a small thing, but he organised it very well. I wish him all the best on behalf of the people and government of Goa."

Goa CM Sawant praises PM Modi for developmental work

While praising the development work being done by PM Modi, Goa CM said, "There is always talk about the development work being done by the Prime Minister. We have to tell our heritage to the coming generation, and development has to be done for 2047; that is why the Prime Minister always says 'heritage as well as development.' He does not just talk; he also shows by doing. That is why development is necessary along with heritage."