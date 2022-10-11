PM Modi in Ujjain, inaugurates phase 1 of Mahakal Lok corridor | LIVE

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Ujjain's Mahakal temple.

Mahakal Lok corridor: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening performed puja at Lord Mahakal temple in Ujjain and dedicated to the nation the first phase of the 'Shri Mahakal Lok' corridor. Modi, attired in traditional dhoti and gamcha (stole), entered the sanctum sanctorum of the Lord Mahakal temple at around 6 PM. He was accompanied by Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Earlier, the prime minister arrived at Indore airport from Ahmedabad where he was welcomed by Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra, water resources minister Tulsi Silawat, former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan and BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya. Later, he flew to Ujjain in a chopper where he was received by the governor Mangu Bhai Patel and Chouhan. Under the project, the temple precinct will be expanded nearly seven times. The total cost of the entire project is around Rs 850 crore.

Phase I of the Mahakal Lok project will help in enriching the experience of pilgrims visiting the temple by providing them with world-class modern amenities.

Project aims to decongest the entire area and also put special emphasis on conservation and restoration of heritage structures. Under the project, the temple precinct will be expanded nearly seven times. The total cost of the entire project is around Rs 850 crores.

