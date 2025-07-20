Delhi: Dwarka gets state-of-the-art diagnostic facility as LG Saxena inaugurates Mahajan Imaging and Labs India TV Chairman Rajat Sharma lauded Dr Ritu Mahajan and Dr Harsh Mahajan for their pioneering efforts, stating that the duo consistently brings innovation to everything they do. Calling the newly launched diagnostic centre a "global-standard facility".

A new branch of Mahajan Imaging and Labs has officially opened in Delhi's Dwarka Sector 13, offering advanced diagnostic services in an environment designed to blend tradition with modernity. The inauguration ceremony was held in the presence of Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena, along with several eminent doctors and dignitaries, including India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma.

A unique fusion of heritage and innovation

The lab stands out not just for its medical services but also for its thoughtfully designed interior. Constructed with ethnic aesthetics, including walls made from cow dung, the facility reflects glimpses of ancient Indian culture while delivering cutting-edge healthcare. The space aims to create a "feel-good" environment for patients.

Delhi LG VK Saxena lauded the initiative, stating, “Such advanced labs are much needed in Delhi. With facilities like this, the city’s healthcare ecosystem can improve significantly. The government is keen to collaborate with private players to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure.”

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma was among the esteemed attendees.

One-stop integrated diagnostic centre

Equipped with state-of-the-art medical technology, the Dwarka branch offers a comprehensive range of diagnostic services under one roof.

This includes:

Blood tests and pathology Cardiology tests Radiology services including X-ray, CT scan, and MRI

The founder of Mahajan Imaging, Dr Harsh Mahajan, highlighted that the facility is backed by highly qualified doctors and technicians, and the lab’s primary goal is to deliver fast and accurate reports across all departments.

AI-enabled, globally competitive technology

Dr Ritu Mahajan shared that the Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machines are AI-enabled, with special focus on cardiac and neurological diagnostics. “We have machines that are among the best in the world, some being the first of their kind globally. The lab has been designed to make patients feel comfortable and cared for,” she said.

One of the standout features is the lab’s AI-generated reporting system, which claims to deliver highly accurate and reliable diagnostic results.

With the launch of its new facility, Mahajan Imaging & Labs further strengthens its presence in the national capital.

Mahajans set global benchmark in diagnostics: India TV Chairman

At the inauguration of the new branch of the lab, India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma praised the work of Ritu Mahajan and Harsh Mahajan. He said, "Whenever Ritu Mahajan and Harsh Mahajan take up any project, they do it differently. They use the latest technology. Developing such a diagnostic centre is, in itself, a global initiative. I believe others will follow their lead. I’ve known them for a long time. Over the years, whenever a new technology emerges, they are quick to adopt it."

This new Mahajan Imaging and Labs branch is expected to serve as a benchmark for future healthcare facilities, both in terms of technology and patient-centric design.