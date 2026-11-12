Mahadev betting app case: CBI court sends Sourabh Chandrakar to judicial custody till November 19

Sourabh Chandrakar, an alleged kingpin in the Mahadev betting app case, has been sent to Raipur Central Jail after a CBI Special Court remanded him to judicial custody until November 19. The order came after the completion of his eight-day Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) remand.

The CBI had registered an FIR in the case on December 18, 2024, taking over the investigation from the Chhattisgarh State Economic Offences Bureau (EOW). The transfer followed notifications issued by the Chhattisgarh government and the Centre.

Chandrakar was brought back from Oman

Chandrakar was brought back to India from Oman on November 1 following his extradition. He had been detained by the Royal Oman Police after an Interpol Red Corner Notice was issued against him. After his return, the CBI took him into custody and secured a two-day transit remand from a Delhi court to take him to Raipur.

He was produced before the special CBI court in Raipur on November 4, which granted the agency eight days to question him. Following the completion of the remand period, the court sent him to judicial custody.

The CBI has filed chargesheets against Chandrakar in two cases linked to the alleged betting network. He is also facing a separate money laundering investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). An open-ended non-bailable warrant had been issued against him by the special CBI court in Raipur on September 9, 2026.

What is the Mahadev betting app case?

The investigation centres on allegations that Chandrakar and his associate Ravi Uppal, along with other associates, promoted the Mahadev Book app and operated an illegal online betting network. Investigators allege that the syndicate used a franchise-based system of panels and branches across India, with its operations managed from Dubai.

According to the allegations, young people, particularly from Chhattisgarh, were recruited to manage the network. Investigators have also alleged that hundreds of bank accounts were opened through commission-based arrangements to collect and route betting proceeds. The money was allegedly transferred to the UAE through multiple accounts and other channels.

The CBI is also investigating allegations that police and administrative officials, along with influential political figures, received payments to protect the illegal operations.

The ED has been conducting a parallel money laundering investigation into the network. In March 2026, it provisionally attached properties in India and Dubai worth nearly Rs 1,700 crore, including luxury villas and apartments allegedly linked to Chandrakar and his associates.

The agency has also alleged that the betting network used thousands of mule or dummy bank accounts, along with hawala and cryptocurrency channels, to move funds outside India. The financial investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)