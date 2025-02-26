Maha Shivratri: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar unveils relics of original Somnath Jyotirlinga found after 1,000 years Millions across 180 countries witness the divine revelation, both in-person and online. Union Minister of State for Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal, was also present at the event.

Against the backdrop of the resplendent Vishalakshi Mantap, the Maha Shivaratri celebrations at The Art of Living International Center took on a spiritual fervor seldom seen in the world, as a piece of India's glorious history, believed to be lost in time—was unveiled, bringing millions of seekers across 180 countries into a moment of profound reverence. Also present was Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State for Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.

"Shiva is the essence of all that is, was, and will be," Sri Sri Ravi Shankar shared, "On this Shivaratri, surrender, and feel one with the entire existence. Lord Shiva embraces you as you are. Feel as if you are seated within the Shiva." He spoke of the five attributes of Shiva- to create, maintain, transform, bless and hide. "Shivratri is when we feel the blessings and experience the divine energy. We simply soak in these vibrations and go deep within," he added.

The highlight of the night was the rare darshan of the relics of the original Somnath Jyotirlinga. The first among the 12 Jyotirlingas, Somnath has always evoked awe and devotion, its legend shrouded in divine mystery. Ancient scriptures spoke of its unique ability to levitate two feet above the ground, defying gravity!

When the Somnath temple and the Jyotirlinga inside it were destroyed by Mahmud of Ghazni, a few Brahmins carried the broken fragments with them to Tamil Nadu and shaped them into smaller Shivlingam. Passed down through generations, they were secretly worshipped for a thousand years. A century ago, Saint Pranavendra Saraswati took them to Kanchi Shankaracharya Swami Chandrasekharendra Saraswati, who instructed him to keep them hidden for another hundred years.

(Image Source : ART OF LIVING)Relics of original Somnath Jyotirlinga

That moment arrived this year when the current custodian, Pandit Sitaram Shastri, sought divine guidance from the present Kanchi Shankaracharya. “There is a saint in Bengaluru, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Take them to him.” the Shankaracharya instructed. And thus, in January 2025, these sacred relics were placed in the hands of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who, recognising their immense spiritual significance, opened them for darshan, allowing millions to reconnect with this timeless piece of Sanatan Dharma.

“The rediscovery of these sacred fragments is not just about reclaiming history; it is about reviving the spirit of our civilization. This moment reaffirms the eternal nature of Sanatan Dharma—it is not a relic of the past but a living, breathing tradition that evolves and continues to thrive across time,” shared Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

As midnight approached, the Bangalore Ashram became a confluence of divine vibrations. The resonant chants of “Om Namah Shivaya” filled the air as Gurudev led seekers into a deep meditation. The Rudram chants, ancient Vedic rituals, and soul-stirring devotional music merged into one cosmic rhythm, uniting devotees from every corner of the world in devotion and bliss.

Music, too, played a powerful role in shaping this extraordinary Shivaratri. Grammy-nominated artist Raja Kumari captivated the audience with her devotional compositions, standing alongside indie bands like Sadho-The Band, Abhanga Repost, and Nirvana Station. These musicians are reimagining India’s timeless bhakti music for a new generation, bridging tradition with modern expression.

The day began with lakhs of people offering abhishekam at the revered Shiva temple within the Ashram, and throughout the celebrations, Art of Living volunteers served Mahaprasadam to all present. As the night culminated in an ocean of stillness, seekers basked in the grace of Shiva consciousness, their hearts full of devotion and gratitude.

This Maha Shivaratri was not merely a festival—it was history in the making. With the unveiling of the sacred Jyotirlinga fragments before their grand reinstallation at Somnath, this night became a luminous testament to faith, devotion, and the eternal power of Sanatan Dharma.