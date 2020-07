Image Source : INDIA TV Magnitude 4.3 earthquake hits Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar island

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred on Monday at 153 km north of Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar island. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 2:36 am.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred today at 02:36:53 IST, 153 km north of Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar island: National Centre for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2020

More details awaited.

