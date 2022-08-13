Saturday, August 13, 2022
     
  4. Madurai: Chappals hurled at Tamil Nadu Finance minister's car, 5 BJP workers arrested | Video

Madurai: Chappals hurled at Tamil Nadu Finance minister's car, 5 BJP workers arrested | Video

Madurai: Police said there was a heated exchange between the minister and BJP cadres present at the venue, as he asked why the party men had come for a government event organised to pay homage to the martyr, leading to some argument.

Sri Lasya Edited By: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya Madurai Published on: August 13, 2022 17:59 IST
Thiaga Rajan was leaving the airport when some suspected
Image Source : TWITTER Thiaga Rajan was leaving the airport when some suspected BJP workers blocked his car, even as a slipper hurled at the vehicle got stuck in its wind screen.

Madurai: Five BJP workers were arrested on Saturday after footwear was hurled on the car of Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan in Madurai. The minister was returning after paying homage to a slain Indian army soldier hailing from the district.

Rifleman D Lakshmanan, a resident of T Pudupatti village in the district, was among the army personnel killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Thursday. His mortal remains reached here for the last rites. The minister, officials and state BJP chief K Annamalai paid tributes to the departed soldier.

Police said there was a heated exchange between the minister and BJP cadres present at the venue, as he asked why the party men had come for a government event organised to pay homage to the martyr, leading to some argument.

Thiaga Rajan was leaving the airport when some suspected BJP workers blocked his car, even as a slipper hurled at the vehicle got stuck in its wind screen.

Police said one person has been detained for questioning. 

(PTI inputs)

