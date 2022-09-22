Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Survey of Madrasas in Kanpur is systematic targeting of Muslims': Owaisi

Madrasas Survey Kanpur: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over the survey of Islamic educational institutions or Madrasas ordered in Kanpur. He said the government is targetting only Waqf properties, which is a "systematic targeting of Muslims".

While addressing the media persons in Hyderabad, he said, "Why are you (UP Govt) conducting a survey of Waqf properties only? Do it for Hindu Endowments Board properties too. I was saying there's a conspiracy behind madrasas' survey. It's coming to the fore. UP govt is violating Article 300 (Right to property)." Attacking the Uttar Pradesh government, Owaisi alleged that there is a conspiracy behind madrasas' survey.

"If someone has illegally registered Govt property as Waqf property, fight it in Court, go to Tribunal. UP Govt is targeting Waqf property & trying to snatch it away. Such a targeted survey is absolutely wrong. We condemn it. It's systematic targetting of Muslims," he added.

In light of the Uttar Pradesh government's order, the survey of Islamic educational institutions or Madrassas has started in Kanpur. According to the government order, the survey will be on the basis of 12 aspects. The teams of officials for the Madrassa survey have been constituted by District Magistrate (DM) as per government order.

"The survey of Madrassas has started. We are checking certain points such as land records, syllabus, cleanliness, housing facilities etc. Some Madrassas have been identified to be checked. There are 25 Madrassas in the city area. The rest are the in surrounding villages," said Sub Divisional Magistrate Himanshu Nagpal.

Earlier this month, the Uttar Pradesh government started the process of conducting a survey of the Islamic education institutions. Earlier, the UP government declared to conduct a survey in unrecognised madrassas to ascertain information on the number of students, teachers, curriculum and affiliation with any non-government organisation.

The survey of unrecognized Madrassas is conducted to ensure the basic facilities of the students of Madrassas.

Danish Azad Ansari, Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf and Waqf Department said that the order also holds to give maternity leave and child care leave to women employees working in Madrassas in the light of the rules applicable in the Department of Secondary Education and Basic Education.

All the District Magistrates (DMs) in Uttar Pradesh have been issued instructions regarding the survey. The government has also ordered holding a survey of unrecognised Madrassas by October 5. The teams will constitute officials of the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Basic Shiksha Adhikaris (BSA) and District Minority Officers.

(With ANI Inputs)

