Madras HC issues notice on plea to probe Saurav Das's nationality, block his social media handles

New Delhi:

The Madras High Court has sought responses from Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das, the Union government and other respondents on a public interest litigation (PIL) demanding an inquiry into Das's nationality and background. The petition also sought restrictions on his social media accounts over alleged derogatory remarks against the judiciary. A division bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan issued notices in the matter on Friday and directed the respondents to file their responses. The court has listed the case for further hearing after six weeks.

The PIL was filed by Ganesh Kumar, a resident of Kanchipuram district in Tamil Nadu. Titled Ganesh Kumar v. Regional Passport Officer, the petition raises questions about Das's alleged ancestral links to Nepal and seeks an investigation into his citizenship-related documents.

Petitioner seeks probe into Das's alleged Nepal links

In his plea, Kumar claimed that Das's lineage allegedly traces back to Nepal and argued that the matter warrants an investigation. He contended that if the allegation were established, Das could not claim the right to comment on the Indian government and judiciary in the manner he allegedly had. The petitioner also accused Das of repeatedly making abusive remarks against the judiciary, describing such conduct as an affront to the Constitution.

Kumar further alleged that a person identified in the petition as Yogesh Sharma had deliberately concealed relevant details and fraudulently obtained Indian identity documents, including an Aadhaar card, voter ID and passport. He sought an inquiry into these allegations and requested that the authorities cancel Das's passport and Aadhaar card if he is found guilty of any wrongdoing. These claims are part of the petition and have not been established by the court.

Plea seeks blocking of Twitter and Instagram accounts

Apart from seeking an inquiry into Das' nationality and background, the petitioner has asked the court to direct the Ministry of Electronics and Telecommunications to block the Twitter and Instagram accounts operating under the name "Saurav Das". Kumar has also sought an order restraining Das from making what he describes as defamatory, abusive, vulgar, disparaging or threatening statements against the judiciary and judges across the country.

The requested restraint would cover remarks directed at judges of the Supreme Court, high courts and subordinate courts, including statements made through social media or other platforms. The petitioner has also sought to prevent Das from making such comments through friends, colleagues, agents or representatives while the case remains pending.

Petitioner calls for scrutiny of funding sources

The PIL also seeks an investigation into the alleged sources of funds received by Das and the accounts through which the money is routed. Kumar argued that the authorities should examine how Das allegedly secured Indian identity documents, who facilitated the process and where his funding came from. In the petition, he maintained that a deeper investigation was necessary in the interest of the nation, alleging that the issue went beyond remarks against the judiciary and involved questions about the procurement of identity documents and the source of financial support.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read:

Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka appear before SEM court, say Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation is inevitable