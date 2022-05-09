MP: Violent clash, stone pelting at wedding ceremony after groom shows up in sherwani

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Dispute over groom wearing 'sherwani' at wedding leads to violent clash in MP

Highlights The incident was reported from Mangbaeda village in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district

Relatives of the bride had insisted the marriage rituals be performed in 'dhoti-kurta'

The groom's attire led to a heated argument between the two sides and resulted in a violent clash

A clash between two groups at a marriage party led to stone pelting in Madhya Pradesh. According to the details, a dispute between the groom's and bride's family erupted after the groom wore a sherwani at his wedding. The incident was reported from Mangbaeda village in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Saturday.

Commenting on the clash, police said relatives of the bride had insisted the marriage rituals be performed in 'dhoti-kurta'. However, the groom, identified as Sundarlal -- a resident of Dhar city, wore a sherwani instead.

“The groom was wearing a 'sherwani', while the bride's relatives insisted that the marriage rituals be performed in 'dhoti-kurta',” Dhamnod police station in-charge Sushil Yaduvanshi said.

This led to a heated argument between the two sides and resulted in a violent clash, he said.

Members from both the sides later lodged police complaints, based on which a case was registered against some persons under Indian Penal Code Sections 294 (obscene act), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the official said.

However, groom Sundarlal later told reporters that there was no dispute with the bride's family, but claimed some of her relatives were involved in assaulting people.

“The dispute started over the attire. I only want action against those who were involved in assault and stone-pelting,” he said.

After the incident, a large number of people, including women, reached the Dhamnod police station and staged a protest.

Some women at the police station alleged that stones were hurled at them by the bride's relatives, causing injuries to some people.

Later on Saturday, the families of the bride and the groom reached Dhar city and completed the marriage rituals, family sources said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | Rajasthan: Dalit groom, family assaulted by group of people for playing DJ in wedding function

Latest India News