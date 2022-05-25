MP woman finds 2.08-carat diamond worth Rs 10 lakh in Panna mine

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE MP: Village housewife finds diamond worth Rs 10 lakh in Panna mine

Highlights The diamond was found in Panna district of the state

The stone is of good quality and may fetch up to Rs 10 lakh in auction

The woman deposited the precious stone in the diamond office on Tuesday

In yet another incident of finding diamonds in the fields, a woman from a Madhya Pradesh village has found a 2.08-carat diamond in a shallow mine. Officials on Wednesday said the diamond was found in the Panna district of the state.

The stone is of good quality and may fetch up to Rs 10 lakh in the auction, they said.

The woman's husband, who is a farmer, said they want to buy a house in Panna city if they get a good price from the auction of the diamond.

Commenting on the incident, Anupam Singh, an official from Panna's diamond office said Chameli Bai, a housewife residing in Itwakala village, recently found the 2.08-carat diamond in a mine which she had taken on lease in Krishna Kalyanpur Pati area of the district.

The woman deposited the precious stone in the diamond office on Tuesday, the official said.

The diamond will be put up for sale in an upcoming auction and the price will be fixed as per the government guidelines, he said.

The proceeds would be given to the woman after the deduction of government royalty and taxes, officials said.

The woman's husband, Arvind Singh, said they had decided to try their luck in diamond mining and leased a small mine in the Krishna Kalyanpur Pati area in March this year.

He said they now plan to buy a house in Panna city with the money from the diamond auction.

Panna district is estimated to have diamond reserves of 12 lakh carats.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | Egg-sized diamond fetches over USD 21M with fees at Geneva sale

Latest India News