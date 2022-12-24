Madhya Pradesh: VHP asks schools not to force Hindu children to dress up as Santa Claus

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE VHP asked schools not to force Hindu children to dress up as Santa Claus in Madhya Pradesh

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday asked schools to not make Hindu students dress up as Santa Claus this Christmas in Madhya Pradesh.

A release from the right-wing outfit claimed that some schools were forcing students to dress up as Santa Claus as part of Christmas celebrations. Alleging it to be an attack on the Hindu culture, it said "It is a conspiracy to inspire Hindu children to Christianity."

"Our Hindu children should become Ram, become Krishna, become Buddha, Gautam, become Mahavir, become Guru Govind Singh, all these should become, become revolutionary, and become great men, but should not become Santa," the outfit said.

"Therefore, all the schools are requested not to dress up Hindu children as Santa Claus without the prior permission of the parents and if any school does so, VHP will take statutory legal action against the school concerned," the statement added.

A letter to this effect was being sent to schools in 16 districts in Madhya Pradesh which are part of 32 organisational districts of the outfit, VHP Madhya Bharat Prant Prachar Pramukh Jitendra Chouhan said.

