On video, woman brutally assaulted by group of men in broad daylight in MP; several booked

In a distressing video that is going viral on Twitter, a woman was seen sexually assaulted by a group of men in broad daylight in Madhya Pradesh’s Alirajpur district. The video is from a tribal festival Bhagoria, celebrated in the region ahead of Holi.

The clip shows a woman trying to hide behind a vehicle, when a man, passing by her, tries to assault her. When she's rescued from him, another man, who is also walking by, comes back and tries to assault her again. She was then seen brutally dragged into a group of men. They all try groping her, as she screams for help.

Several in the scene were seen filming the assault. None came to her rescue.

Manoj Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police, Alirajpur, said that all the accused have been identified. "The accused will not be spared under any circumstances," said Alirajpur PRO.

Bhagoria is celebrated in the districts of Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Barwani and western Madhya Pradesh.

