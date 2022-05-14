MP: 3 policemen killed in firing by miscreants in Guna; CM Shivraj Chouhan announces ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Three policemen killed in firing by miscreants in MP's Guna.

Highlights Three policemen were killed after miscreants opened fire at them in Guna district

The incident occured in the wee hours of Saturday, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said

Cops had gone to spot following reports about deer of rare species being killed by some miscreants

Three policemen were killed after miscreants opened fire at them in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh in the wee hours of Saturday (May 14), state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Aron police station, some 160 km from the state capital, around 3:00 am when the police personnel had gone to nab the miscreants, he said.

"Following a tip-off about the presence of some miscreants, a police team reached the spot located under Aron police station in Guna district. After the police personnel surrounded them from all sides, the miscreants started firing at them, in which three policemen were killed," he told reporters.

Sources said the police team had gone to the spot following reports about four deer of rare species being killed by some miscreants.

What actions were taken by CM Shivraj Chouhan after the incident?

Police sub inspector Rajkumar Jatav and two constables - Nilesh Bhargava and Santaram Meena - were killed in the firing, Mishra said.

"The incident is saddening and heartbreaking. Instructions have been given to take a strict action against the criminals which will set an example," he said.

MP CM declared ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore:

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a high-level emergency meeting at his residence in connection with this incident, an official from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said, adding that senior police officers including the DGP, home minister, chief Secretary and others also attended the meeting.

Further details are awaited in this regard.

Also Read: Pakistan: 1 killed, 13 injured in blast in commercial hub Karachi

Also Read: Al-Jazeera reporter Abu Akleh killed during Israeli raid in West Bank

Latest India News