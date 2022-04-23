Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Madhya Pradesh: 3 killed, nine injured in car-truck collision in Guna.

An elderly man and two women were killed and nine others injured after a car collided with a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, police said on Saturday (April 23).

The incident occurred late Friday (April 22) night near a toll tax barrier in Guna, said Dharnawada police station in-charge Arun Singh Bhadoria.

"The car carrying 12 persons, residents of Jhabua, collided with the truck in a bid to overtake it. The car overturned thrice, in which three persons - a 63-year-old man and two women, aged 45 and 58 - died on the spot," he said.

Nine others suffered injuries in the accident and were hospitalised, he said.

These people were on their way to attend a marriage ceremony at Dumri village in Guna, he added.

