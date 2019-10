Image Source : ANI PHOTO Madhya Pradesh school accident

At least five children were injured after a school bus met with an accident in Madhya Pradesh early on Friday. The incident was reported from Hoshangabad.

According to news agency ANI, the bus accident occurred after it overturned.

The injured children were admitted to the hospital.

