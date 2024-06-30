MP, Rajasthan sign MoU for river linking project, each state's 13 districts to benefit

Follow us on Image Source : X/ DRMOHANYADAV51 Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma and MP CM Mohan Yadav at MoU signing event in Bhopal

In a major step to managing the water crisis in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the state governments on Sunday signed an agreement for the implementation of the Rs 72,000 crore Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal river linking project.

In the presence of Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma and MP CM Mohan Yadav, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in Bhopal. The proposed project will link three rivers mentioned in the name of the project.

Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal link project proposes to provide drinking and industrial water in 13 districts of eastern Rajasthan along with the Chambal and Malwa regions of Madhya Pradesh.

Project to boost irrigation in both states

With the link project, irrigation in a minimum 2.8 lakh hectare area in Rajasthan and 3.37 lakh hectares in Madhya Pradesh will be provided, including supplementation of route tanks in the states. The link project will help utilise the available water resources of the Chambal basin optimally and economically.

After signing the MoU, CM Mohan Yadav and Bhajan Lal Sharma attended a program where Yadav said that an important decision had been taken to use water streams of these rivers for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. He added that an MoU has been signed between the two states in that direction.

"Following this agreement, drinking water and irrigation facilities can be expanded in 13 districts of Madhya Pradesh including Morena, Gwalior, Sheopur, and Rajgarh. Every drop of water will be used in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, which will write a new chapter in the development of both states," Yadav said.

Both leaders pitch for mutual cooperation in other areas

Meanwhile, CM Bhajan Lal Sharma said that 13 districts in Rajasthan will benefit from this project. "MP and Rajasthan will benefit from the river linking project which will also strengthen mutual relations. Some schemes can be taken forward by Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan together," he added.

Moreover, both the chief ministers pitched for working together in the area of tourism. The MP CM said that the wild animals know no borders and their state border crossing can be beneficial from the tourism perspective for both the states. Both the CMS pitched for reciprocating allowance for Cheetahs from MP's Kuno National Park and Tigers from Ranthambore National Park to enter each others' state.

(With PTI Inputs)

