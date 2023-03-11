Madhya Pradesh announces 7 additional 'casual leaves' to women government employees every year

Follow us on Image Source : SHIVRAJ SINGH CHOUHAN (TWITTER) Madhya Pradesh provides 7 additional casual leaves to women government employees each year.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on International Women's Day announced that women government employees in the state will be allowed an additional seven days of casual leave (CL) every year. The decision seeks to highlight women's critical role in a variety of fields, including parenthood.

Chouhan said that women have the most crucial role in parenting, while also contributing equally in all other areas. As a result, we have decided to grant all female employees an additional seven days' casual leave.

Chouhan also stated that female students who pass the Class 10th examinations will be given financial literacy classes as well as skill training in areas such as handloom, embroidery, and traditional folk handicrafts to assist them to make a living.

In January, the Kerala government issued a decree offering menstruation leave to female students enrolled in state-run higher education institutions. The government also reduced the attendance requirement for semester examinations for female students from 75% to 73%. Several nations, like the United Kingdom, China, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Spain, and Zambia, have previously made provisions for menstruation leaves. Since 1992, women government employees in Bihar have been entitled to two days of special menstruation leave every month.

Madhya Pradesh's new policy is aimed to create a more gender-inclusive and friendly work environment for women. This acknowledgment of women's contributions to society, as well as attempts to provide them with the necessary support and opportunity to succeed, are important milestones toward gender equality.

FAQs

Q1 Who is the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh?

Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the CM of Madhya Pradesh

Q2 International Women's Day is celebrated on which day?

March 8

Latest India News