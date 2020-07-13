Madhya Pradesh govt announces portfolio allocation for state ministers. Check full list

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Madhya Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan distributes portfolio to state ministers.

After a long wait, the Madhya Pradesh government led by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has finally completed the distribution of portfolios. The Shivraj cabinet has 33 ministers. Chief Minister Chouhan has kept the General Administration, Public Relations, Narmada Valley, Aviation Department with himself.

Madhya Pradesh Govt allocates portfolio | Full list

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan -- General Administration, Public Relations, Narmada Valley, Aviation Department with himself.

Narottam Mishra -- State Home Minister, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs as well as Minister of Law and Justice.

Yashodhara Raje Scindia -- State Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare and State Minister for Technical Education, Skill Development & Employment.

Gopal Bhargava -- Public Works and Cottage Ministry

Tulsi Ram Silavat -- Water Resources Minister

Kamal Patel -- Agriculture Ministry

Govind Singh Rajput -- Revenue and Transport

Meena Singh Adimajati -- Welfare Department.

Image Source : ANI Madhya Pradesh government announces portfolio allocation for state ministers.

It is after 10 days when they inducted into the Madhya Pradesh cabinet, 28 ministers have finally got their portfolios.

The delay in assigning ministries had triggered speculations about an internecine conflict in the ruling BJP over accommodating loyalists of Jyotiraditya Scindia, whose exit from the Congress along with 22 MLAs led to collapse of Kamal Nath-led government in March this year, in the cabinet.

"I will do it tomorrow (Sunday)," Chouhan told reporters in Gwalior when asked about the delay in allocating portfolios.

After expanding his cabinet for the second time on July 2, Chouhan met top brass of the BJP in New Delhi apparently to discuss the portfolio allocation, which has become a political tightrope in the presence of assertive Scindia.

The 28 ministers comprise at least a dozen loyalists of Scindia. Their induction in the cabinet reportedly caused heartburn in ministerial aspirants in the state BJP.

