Madhya Pradesh on alert as 7 districts report 31 chickenpox cases

Madhya Pradesh reported 31 chickenpox cases in seven districts, after which the state government issued a health advisory, an official said on Saturday. The chief medical and health officers of all districts have been directed to take action as per the advisory issued regarding the prevention and treatment of chickenpox, said Health Commissioner and Secretary (Health) Dr Sudam Khade.

"A total of 31 cases of fever with rashes have been registered in the last one month in Chhatarpur, Chhindwara, Datia, Neemuch, Bhopal, Dhar and Khandwa districts. A presumptive diagnosis of chickenpox has come up in the clinical examination of these cases," Khade said.

Chickenpox is a highly contagious disease and can infect children, pregnant women and adolescents, the official added.

