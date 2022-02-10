Thursday, February 10, 2022
     
MP officer who alleged sex harassment by High Court judge to be reinstated

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai set aside the order accepting her resignation and directed her reinstatement as additional district judge in the Madhya Pradesh judiciary.

New Delhi Published on: February 10, 2022 11:41 IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered reinstatement of a former Madhya Pradesh woman judicial officer, who resigned in 2014 following an inquiry into her allegations of sexual harassment against a high court judge.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai set aside the order accepting her resignation and directed her reinstatement as additional district judge in the Madhya Pradesh judiciary.

The top court, however, said that she would not be entitled to back wages.

The woman, in her plea, has said that the high court had ignored the categorical finding in the report of the Judges Inquiry Committee dated December 15, 2017, terming the petitioner's resignation dated July 15, 2014, from her post of Additional District Judge "unbearable circumstances having no other option". 

