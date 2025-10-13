MP Minister Prahlad Singh Patel presents spiritual book and sacred water from 108 rivers to PM Modi Patel presented the Prime Minister with the book "Parikrama-Kripa Saar," a reference book on the experiences and realizations of the Narmada Parikrama, a symbol of his spiritual and cultural pursuits.

New Delhi:

Senior BJP leader and Minister of Labour, Panchayat and Rural Development in the Madhya Pradesh government, Prahlad Singh Patel, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today.

During the meeting, Patel presented the Prime Minister with his book "Parikrama-Kripa Saar," which chronicles his experiences and realizations during the Narmada Parikrama, reflecting his spiritual and cultural pursuits. Along with the book, he gifted a special walnut box containing sacred water collected from the sources of 108 rivers.

(Image Source : X/@PRAHLADSPATEL)Madhya Pradesh Minister Prahlad Singh Patel with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi appreciated Patel's spiritual efforts

Patel explained that the book is the result of two years of hard work and practice. Patel, who has completed the Narmada Parikrama twice, documented his experiences, faith, and penance in the book. He emphasised that the book holds not only religious significance but also serves as a living record of India's river traditions and the practice of parikrama.

Prime Minister Modi appreciated Patel's spiritual efforts, calling his dedication inspiring.

During the meeting, Patel welcomed the PM with a shawl and flowers and explained the spirit and purpose of his work, describing "Parikrama-Kripa Saar" as a living embodiment of reverence for Mother Narmada and India's water culture.

Book was released by Mohan Bhagwat on September 14

The book was originally released by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Indore on September 14, 2025, on Hindi Diwas. Presenting this book to the Prime Minister now gives it a new national identity.

Patel shared on X, “This morning, at the Prime Minister’s residence, I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and welcomed him by offering an angavastram and flowers. I presented my book 'Parikrama Kripa Saar' and the Water from the Sources of 108 rivers in a Walnut Box along with details. This is the result of my past two years' effort. I express my gratitude for his time and kindness."

He also mentioned that his second book, covering other events related to the Narmada Parikrama, will be published soon.