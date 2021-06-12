Image Source : ANI MP: Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain to reopen after 80 days on June 28

With the coronavirus situation steadily improving, the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh will reopen for devotees on June 28, after a gap of 80 days, a member of its management committee said.

The temple was shut for public on April 9 this year. It had to be closed for the second time during the pandemic that broke out last year.

'The decision to reopen the temple was taken by the District Crisis Management Committee on Friday. The final SOPs shall be decided by the temple management committee within a week. All safety measures like physical distancing, wearing of mask will have to be followed,' he said.

Talking to PTI over phone, the temple’s assistant administrator R K Tiwari said, 'The devotees have to take online permission for ‘darshan’ of the deity at the temple.' People will have to bring their coronavirus negative test report and vaccination certificate to be allowed entry into the temple, he said.

A centre will be set up to conduct tests on those devotees, who fail to bring their test reports, Tiwari said, adding that all COVID-19 protocols will be adhered to strictly.

Mahakaleshwar temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and it is one of the twelve jyotirlingas in the country. It is visited by a huge number of devotees every year.

Eight new coronavirus cases were reported in Ujjain on Friday, which took the district’s caseload to 18,843. Of them, 171 have succumbed to the virus since its outbreak in the city.

