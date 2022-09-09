Indore: Unidentified men open fire at street dogs, case registered

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Indore: Four unidentified persons allegedly opened fire at street dogs using air guns at a locality in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Friday.

A case was registered after the video of the incident went viral on social media, Bhanwarkuan police station in-charge Shashikant Chourasia said.

The video shows unidentified men firing shots at street dogs. No canine was injured in the firing, he said, adding that efforts are on to identify the accused.

Indore unit president of welfare organisation ‘People for Animals’, Priyanshu Jain said locals had informed him about the firing that took place in Vishnupuri area on Thursday.

Activists of the organisation are trying to find out if any animal was injured in the incident, he said.

