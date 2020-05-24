Madhya Pradesh expects corona cases to rise in June

Image Source : AP Madhya Pradesh expects rise in coronavirus cases in June.

With 201 fresh corona cases reported on Saturday, Madhya Pradesh is still staring at uncertain future with the pandemic. Indore (83), Bhopal (38) and Ujjain (27) bore the brunt of the new positive cases.

The infection has spread to 50 of 52 districts. The health bulletin issued on Saturday evening confirmed 6,371 cases in the state so far. These include 2,933 from Indore, 1,191 from Bhopal and 531 patients from Ujjain. The death toll so far is 281.

The bulletin said 3,267 patients have recovered completely while 2,809 patients are being treated in various hospitals.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department Mohammad Suleman fears a higher number of Corona cases may come up in mid-June. The government has geared itself to combat the situation.

The number of beds in hospitals is being increased to one lakh. The government is buying 18 lakh bedsheets, 50 lakh test gloves and other essential items including PPE kits, masks, oxygen cylinders for all districts.

The administration is taking extra care to guard against indiscretions during Eid which will be celebrated on Monday throughout the state. Kazis across the state have asked people to offer Eid prayers at their homes.and maintain physical distance during the celebrations. Drones will be pressed into service to monitor dense settlements in the city on Eid.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra has appealed to the people of the state - be vigilant and alert from the fake news and rumors running on social media and other mediums. At the same time, police officials have been asked to take strict action against fake news and anti-social elements spreading rumours.

