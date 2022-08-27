MP: How a stolen truck carrying phones worth Rs 12 crores were found in under 24 hrs

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The police in Gaurjhamar were informed that four unidentified robbers had abducted a truck near Maharajpur village on the national highway no. 44 .

Madhya Pradesh: Four unidentified men looted mobile phone handsets worth at least Rs 12 crore from a Haryana-bound container truck in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, police said on Saturday. Laudably, the looted mobile phones were seized by the police within 24 hours from another truck near Indore, over 400 km away from the spot of the crime, but the robbers are on the run.

Sagar superintendent of police Tarun Nayak said the police in Gaurjhamar were informed that four unidentified robbers had abducted a truck near Maharajpur village on the national highway no.44 on Thursday night. "The container truck with mobile phones worth Rs 12 crore was coming from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and headed towards Gurugram," he said quoting the complaint.

Nayak said the robbers abducted the truck driver and dropped him at Narsinghpur after committing the crime. They shifted the stolen phones in another truck and fled when it was intercepted by the police under the Shipra police station limits in the Indore district on Friday evening but the robbers fled while leaving the vehicle behind, he said.

A case was registered against four unidentified robbers at Gourjhamar police station in the Sagar district following a complaint lodged by a West Bengal resident, he said, adding that the vehicle was impounded. Further investigation is underway.

Also read: Madhya Pradesh: 4 of a family, including 2 children, found dead in Indore house

Latest India News