Madhya Pradesh government reduces retirement age of contractual employees

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced to reduce the retirement age of employees hired on a contract basis. They will now retire at 62 instead of 65.

The decision will affect as many as 2.50 lakh employees on hired a contract in various government departments. As many as 4,200 officials posted at district and Janpad Shiksha Kendras will also retire at 62.

These recruitments were made under the Contractual Appointment Rules, 2011 which stated that a contractual employee will retire at 65. However, the state government ahead of the 2018 assembly elections made rules to appoint contractual officers and employees to regular posts. It was said that contractual employees cannot be removed before 62 years.

The Rajya Siksha Kendra at that time sought suggestions from the General Administration Department (GAD) on the matter.

The GDA suggested that the retirement age should be 62. However, this rule is only for officers and employees on contractual appointments. If regular employees get a contractual appointment after retirement, then they will be able to remain in service for 65 years.

