'Can't be tolerated': Madhya Pradesh CM lashes out at authorities after 4-year-old brutally attacked by dogs

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday lashed out at authorities over an incident that surfaced earlier of a girl being attacked by street dogs in Bhopal. The entire incident was caught on CCTV.

The CM enquired about the incident at a special meeting with the Bhopal district administration. High-ranking officers including the collector, commissioner, and municipal commissioner were present at the meeting.

Expressing displeasure over the incident, the CM said, "such incidents can not be tolerated." He added, "I don't want excuses. Keeping the children safe should be our top priority."

The CM ordered that all arrangements should be taken care of for the innocent child and her family.

In a horrific incident, a four-year-old girl was attacked by a pack of street dogs, leaving her badly injured in Madhya Pradesh's capital city Bhopal. The incident took place in Bagh Sewania area of Bhopal on Saturday evening, police said.

CCTV footage showed five dogs attacking the girl while she was trying to run away. The canines were seen pulling her down on the road and biting her.

The CCTV footage of the horrific incident went viral on social media. It showed the minor was chased, pulled to the ground and then bitten by dogs.

The dogs surrounded her and bit her on her head, belly and legs as she struggled to escape. She was pulled to the ground by the dogs, which continued to attack her.

The 4-year-old is now in stable condition, said hospital authorities.

