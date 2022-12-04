Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Madhya Pradesh: Four held with 1 kg of gold worth around Rs 60 lakh at Gwalior airport

Madhya Pradesh: At least four passengers were arrested from Gwalior airport after the recovery of one kilogram from their possession.

According to an official, they had concealed the gold in the form of pencils glued to their stomachs. The official further said that the value of the smuggled precious metal was estimated to be about Rs 60 lakh.

The customs and police personnel on Saturday conducted a search of the Gwalior-bound passengers on the basis of a tip-off from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence.

Meanwhile, Additional Superintendent of Police Mrigakhi Deka said that some currency of the United Arab Emirates was also found with them. The four accused, all residents of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, were arrested and a case was registered against them under provisions of the Customs Act, the official said.

The police along with customs and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials were interrogating the accused, Deka added.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Delhi: Gold valued over Rs 94 lakh seized at IGI airport, two people held

Latest India News