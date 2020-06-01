Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh reports 198 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 8,089; death toll at 350

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 198 new COVID-19 cases, including 55 in worst-hit Indore, taking the tally so far to 8,089, while the death toll mounted to 350 as seven people succumbed to the infection, an official said. Three deaths took place in Indore and one each in Bhopal, Ujjain, Sagar and Sheopur, he added.

"So far, 4,842 persons have recovered from the infection, leaving the state with 2,897 active cases. No new coronavirus case was found in 28 districts since Friday evening. The virus footprints remained confined to 51 out of 52 districts of Madhya Pradesh as on Sunday," he informed.

The number of cases in Indore reached 3,486 with 55 people getting detected with the virus, while the death toll climbed to 132.

Forty-five persons were detected with the virus in Bhopal, 12 in Anuppur, 10 in Ujjain and Barwani, seven in Vidisha, six in Neemuch, five each in Jabalpur, Burhanpur, Damoh, Panna and Sheopur, four in Sehore, three each in Khargone, Betul and Chhatarpur, two in Rajgarh, and one each in Gwalior, Dindori, Chhindwara, Umaria and Guna.

Bhopal now has 1,467 COVID-19 patients, Ujjain 670, Burhanpur 302, Khandwa 240, Jabalpur 238, Neemuch 205, Sagar 172, Khargone 140 and Dhar 123.

The COVID-19 numbers are 93 in Morena, Mandsaur 92, Bhind 56 and Barwani 53, Hoshangabad 37, Rewa 35, Ratlam 34, Vidisha 27, Betul 26, Damoh 24, Satna 21, and 20 each in Chhatarpur and Dindori 20.

"Anuppur has 17, Panna 16, Sidhi and Sheopur 14 each, Agar Malwa and Jhabua 13 each, Ashoknagar 12, Sehore and Singrauli 11 each, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Rajgarh, Shahdol and Shivpuri 10 each, Shajapur and Tikamgarh nine each, Datia eight, Balaghat and Umaria seven each, Mandla four, Alirajpur, Guna and Harda three each, Seoni two and one case in Katni," the official said.

The death toll so far in both Bhopal and Ujjain was 57, while it was eight and one in Sagar and Sheopur respectively.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 8089, active cases 2, 897, new cases 198, death toll 350, recovered 4,842, total number of tested people 1,67,808.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage