Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan suspends cop for abusing students in Jhabua

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan suspended a senior police inspector after an audio clip of the official was found where he abused some students.

The incident took place on Sunday night when a fight broke out between students in the hostel of the Polytechnic College in Jhabua. The students decided to take the matter to the police and file an official complaint. According to the students, when they reached the station they were abused by the Jhabua Superintendent of Police Arvind Tiwari. The students recorded the conversation.

On Monday morning when the incident came to Chouhan's notice, he directed the immediate transfer of Tiwari. The SP has been transferred as Assistant Inspector General at the Police Headquarters in Bhopal. The CM ordered his suspension after the police officer's voice in the audio clip had been verified.

"When the student called me over phone after the clash, I asked them if they come to study or to fight," he said. In the audio clip, a student was heard urging Tiwari to provide security while describing a threat from another group of students. Tiwari was heard abusing the caller.

CM Chouhan said he got information that Tiwari had used abusive words against the students who called him. "I had directed officials to transfer him in the morning," he said.

Chouhan further said he had also directed the officials to verify the voice heard in the audio clip. "It was verified that the voice in the audio clip was of the then Jhabua SP. I can't tolerate anyone using such abusive words against children. I have decided to suspend him,” the CM said.

