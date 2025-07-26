Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav honours Kargil War heroes, says 'proud of our valiant soldiers' Recalling the Kargil conflict of 1999, the Chief Minister noted that the war lasted for 60 days and was fought under extremely difficult conditions.

Rewa:

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav paid rich tribute to the heroes of the Kargil War during a ceremony held at the Sainik School in Rewa on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. Addressing students and military personnel, he described July 26 as an "immortal day" in the history of India, marking a moment of unmatched courage and sacrifice by the Indian Army.

'A war of grit and glory'

Recalling the Kargil conflict of 1999, the Chief Minister noted that the war lasted for 60 days and was fought under extremely difficult conditions. He highlighted the bravery and determination of Indian soldiers who fought against all odds and achieved victory. Special mention was made of the Tiger Hill battle, where Indian troops faced fierce resistance but ultimately triumphed.

"We are proud of our courageous and valiant soldiers who, even in the face of grave challenges, fought what seemed an impossible war and emerged victorious,” Dr Yadav said. “Under the leadership of then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the honour and dignity of India were upheld.”

A salute to the spirit of the armed forces

Praising the Indian Army’s unique ability to accomplish even the most difficult missions, the Chief Minister said, “When the army acts, it always does something extraordinary. It has its own doctrine of making the impossible possible.”

Dr Yadav also paid tribute to two martyrs from the Rewa region and extended his respects to all soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the Kargil War. The event concluded with patriotic songs and a display of military drills by students, evoking a strong sense of pride and nationalism among those present.