  4. Won't spare rioters; stern action will continue: Chouhan on Khargone violence | India TV Exclusive

Won't spare rioters; stern action will continue: Chouhan on Khargone violence | India TV Exclusive

Curfew was clamped in Khargone on Sunday evening following incidents of arson and stone-pelting during Ram Navami celebrations.

Paras Bisht Written by: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15
Bhopal Updated on: April 15, 2022 11:52 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaks to India TV on Khargone violence 

 

Highlights

  • Police have so far arrested 121 people in connection with the violence
  • Curfew was clamped in Khargone on Sunday evening
  • Incidents of arson and stone-pelting were reported during Ram Navami celebrations

Khargone violence: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday spoke exclusively to India TV warning that his government will not spare anyone found indulging in riots and also justified the demolition of 'illegal structures' belonging to those allegedly involved in the recent violence in Khargone. Curfew was clamped in Khargone on Sunday evening following incidents of arson and stone-pelting during Ram Navami celebrations. Police have so far arrested 121 people in connection with the violence.

 

