Won't spare rioters; stern action will continue: Chouhan on Khargone violence | India TV Exclusive

Khargone violence: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday spoke exclusively to India TV warning that his government will not spare anyone found indulging in riots and also justified the demolition of 'illegal structures' belonging to those allegedly involved in the recent violence in Khargone. Curfew was clamped in Khargone on Sunday evening following incidents of arson and stone-pelting during Ram Navami celebrations. Police have so far arrested 121 people in connection with the violence.

