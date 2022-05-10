MP: Grooms mistakenly sit with wrong brides amid power outage at wedding ceremony. Here's what happened next

Follow us on Image Source : ANI MP brides saved from marrying wrong men

In a bizarre incident, two women narrowly escaped marrying the wrong men amid a power outage at a wedding ceremony. The incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Aslana village last week.

The brides -- identified as Nikita, Karishma, and Komal - the three daughters of Ramesh Bheewere - were getting married on the same day at the same venue.

Nikita was to be married to Bhola while Karishma's wedding was fixed with Ganesh.

The mix-up happened when Bhola and Ganesh mistakenly sat with each other's brides during a ritual at the wedding ceremony.

The confusion elevated amid a power outage as both the brides were in the same attire.

However, the grooms exchanged their positions as soon as the power supply was restored, moments before the wedding rituals were set to begin.

The wedding rituals were completed after the brides sat with their respective grooms.

