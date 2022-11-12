Madhya Pradesh: Boy dies after bus depot's compound wall collapses on him in Palghar | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The mishap happened after a bus being moving in reverse direction hit the depot's compound wall.

Madhya Pradesh: An 11-year-old boy lost his life after a bus depot's compound wall collapsed on him in Madhya Pradesh's Palghar. The incident occurred around 8:30 pm on Thursday, after a bus being moved in reverse direction hit the wall. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media.

Speaking about the incident, a police inspector said that the bus hit the compound wall of Jawhar depot while the driver was reversing it. Due to this, a portion of the wall collapsed on those who were standing close to it. The inspector said that this led to the death of the 11-year-old. He further added that a 15-year-old has also been injured in the incident.

The boys had come to Jawhar to meet their relatives. The body of the 11-year-old has been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem. The injured is also undergoing treatment. No arrest has been made in the incident so far.

