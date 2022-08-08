Madhya Pradesh: Bomb scare at Gwalior railway station turns out to be hoax

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The train was thoroughly searched by the Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) along with the Gwalior Police Force.

Madhya Pradesh news: An atmosphere of panic engulfed Gwalior Railway station on Sunday night when the control room received information about a potential terrorist present in one of the trains. The Agra control room had received information of an Al Qaeda terrorist present onboard the AP Express train.

The train was thoroughly searched by the Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) along with the Gwalior Police Force when it reached the station at 1 pm. The train was dispatched after the teams could not find any bombs onboard the train.

Immediately after the AP Express was dispatched, the police received a letter about a bomb in the Karnataka Express. The train was scheduled to reach the station at 2 pm. Once the train reached the station the passengers were asked to deboard while the officers checked the train thoroughly. But this time too the officers could not find any bomb and the train was dispatched on its usual route.

In the letter, it was mentioned that two bombs were fitted in different compartments of the train. The letter further stated that the bombs will explode if the speed goes below 70 kmph.

