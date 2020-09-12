Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh: Barber gives haircut to minister on stage, gets Rs. 60,000 on the spot (Representational image)

A young barber who wanted to open a shop was asked by a Madhya Pradesh minister to showcase his skills on stage during a function. The Forest Minister Vijay Shah gave him Rs. 60,000 on the spot. The incident took place at Gaulaimal in Khandwa district on Thursday.

Forest Minister Vijay Shah was attending a function in the region when the local barber, Rohidas, sought his help. Shah called the Rohidas on stage and asked him to give him a haircut and shave.

The barber, wearing a mask, demonstrated his skills by cutting the minister's hair and giving him a shave on the dais, as reported by Times Now.

Shah satisfied with the job, gave him the money right away.

The Forest Minister also said that he wanted to assure people that it is safe to get a haircut from barbers if precautionary measures are taken.

"These people are facing problems because of COVID-19 restrictions and are jobless for the last few months. I got my hair cut on the spot to give confidence to people that it is safe if precautions are taken," the minister told PTI.

Shah said that the money was paid from the minister's discretionary fund.

He added that the government would provide loans through banks to the youth who want to start their own small businesses. They will only have to repay the principal amount while the state government will pay the interest, the minister said.

