EC team to visit Madhya Pradesh next week to review Assembly poll preparedness

EC team to visit Madhya Pradesh: Ahead of the Assembly polls slated for October-November this year, a team of deputy election commissioners will visit Madhya Pradesh next week to take stock of the preparedness for the elections, sources said on Friday (June 30).

They added that the team is likely to be on a two-day visit to Bhopal starting Monday.

The Election Commission officials had earlier visited four other states which are all set to go to Assembly polls this year including Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Rajasthan, and reviewed the preparedness.

All five states are likely to go to Assembly polls together in October-November this year.

When do terms of Assemblies of the poll-bound states end?

The term of the Mizoram Assembly is set to end in December this year, while the terms of the Assemblies of the other states including Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh will end on different dates in January next year.

The deputy election commissioners visit the poll-bound state to take stock of the election preparedness before the full commission comprising the chief election commissioner and election commissioners visit the states to interact with stakeholders, including representatives of political parties.

Three other states’ terms of the Assemblies are slated to end on different dates in June 2024 including Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha.

It is in all likelihood that the assembly elections in the three states could be held simultaneously due to the Lok Sabha polls which are usually held in April-May.

PM Modi in Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Madhya Pradesh on June 27 to flag off five Vande Bharata trains.

The Prime Minister made a strong pitch for the Uniform Civil Code while interacting with the booth workers of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in Bhopal and asked how can a nation progress with two laws.

"Ek ghar me do kanoon nahi chalega (Two laws in a house is not acceptable)," PM Modi asserted. He said people are being misled about the UCC. Even the Supreme Court wants the implementation of UCC, the PM added.

"Today people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks of equal rights...Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (Opposition) people are playing vote bank politics," he asserted.

(With PTI inputs)

