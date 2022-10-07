Madhya Pradesh: 2 army personnel killed, 1 injured in tank barrel burst

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The army ordered an investigation to look closely into the matter.

Madhya Pradesh : Two Indian Army personnel lost their lives while another was severely injured after the barrel of the T-90 tank burst in Madhya Pradesh's Babina, officials said on Friday.

"During the annual firing at Babina Field Firing Ranges on October 6, a tank barrel burst took place. The tank was manned by a crew of three personnel. The crew was provided immediate medical aid and evacuated to the military hospital in Babina," said an official.

"The commander and the gunner, unfortunately, succumbed to burn injuries. The driver is out of danger and under treatment," the official said. Meanwhile, the army ordered an investigation to look into the matter.

A few days back, an Indian Army helicopter crashed in Arunachal Pradesh near the boundary with China. According to the details, the crash was reported from the Tawang district of the state. A defence spokesperson said one of the two pilots was killed in the crash.

The incident happened around 10 am during a routine sortie in a forward area, defence spokesperson Col AS Walia said.

(With inputs from PTI)

