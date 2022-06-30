Madhya Pradesh: 5-year-old boy rescued safely from 30-feet deep borewell in Chhatarpur

Follow us on Image Source : CHHATARPUR COLLECTOR (TWITTER). The boy slipped and fell into an open borewell in his father's farm at Narayanpura Patharpur village.

Chhatarpur boy rescue news : A five-year-old boy who had fallen into an open borewell was rescued safely after eight hours in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Wednesday (June 29), said officials.

Five-year-old Deepender Yadav fell into 30 feet borewell. The rescue operation was very difficult amid rains and took hours of a concerted effort by police, home guard personnel, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Deepender, son of Akhilesh Yadav, a farmer, was brought out of the borewell at around 10:00 pm and rushed to a hospital for a medical check-up, the state's additional chief secretary (ACS) home Dr Rajesh Rajora said.

Health updates of kid:

A parallel tunnel was made to rescue the boy. Further, arrangements were made for oxygen cylinders and lights. Soon after the rescue, the boy was sent to the hospital for a medical check-up.

How Deepender fall into open borewell?

The boy slipped and fell into an open borewell in his father's farm at Narayanpura Patharpur village, located near the district headquarters, at around 2:00 pm yesterday.

After digging a parallel pit up to a depth of 28 feet, the rescuers got access to the borewell shaft through a tunnel, Rajora said. The boy was stuck at a depth of 30 feet.

Successful rescue operation:

Heavy rains hampered the rescue operation but rescuers had covered the borewell's opening to prevent the entry of rainwater, an official said.

The district administration had also lowered a camera and oxygen pipe in the shaft and the child's movements were seen in the footage, Chattarpur collector Sandeep JR said.

An Army team comprising two officers, two junior commissioned officers and 23 jawans, besides National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) teams helped in the rescue operation, Rajora said.

Madhya Pradesh CM expressed happiness:

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan interacted with the boy through video call.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had directed the chief secretary, his principal secretary and the collector of Chhatarpur to make all necessary arrangements to rescue the child, an official said.

