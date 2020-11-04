MP: 5-year-old boy falls into 200-feet deep borewell, Army called in

Image Source : ANI MP: 5-year-old boy falls into 200-feet deep borewell

A five-year-old boy fell into a 200-feet deep borewell dug in a field in Niwadi district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. Rescue operations have begun and the Army has been called in to help. The incident occurred in Barahbujurg village, about 36 km away from the district headquarters, in the morning.

Harikishan Kushwaha had dug a borewell at his farm in Barho Bujurg village of Niwari district. The pit was open and a big iron utensil had been kept to close its mouth.

"Kushwaha's son Prahlad fell into the borewell when labourers were putting a pipe casing in it," Prithvipur police station in-charge Narendra Tripathi said.

"The borewell has water in it up to 100 feet from the ground, hence is not clear at what depth the child is stuck inside," he said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to his Twitter and wrote, "Army, along with local administration is engaged in a rescue operation to save innocent Prahlad, who fell in a borewell in Setpura village. I'm confident that soon he'll be taken out safely. God bless the child with long life. Let's all pray for him."

ओरछा के सेतपुरा गांव में बोरवेल में गिरे मासूम प्रह्लाद को बचाने के लिए स्थानीय प्रशासन के साथ सेना बचाव कार्य में जुटी है।



मुझे विश्वास है कि शीघ्र प्रह्लाद को सकुशल बाहर निकाल लिया जायेगा। ईश्वर बच्चे को दीर्घायु प्रदान करें, आप और हम सब मिलकर प्रार्थना करें। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 4, 2020

The district administration has launched a rescue operation with the help of experts, Tripathi said, adding that the borewell was recently dug.

