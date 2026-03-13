Madhya Pradesh: 38 LPG cylinders seized in Chhatarpur district amid black marketing crackdown

Chhatarpur:

Authorities in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district seized 38 domestic LPG cylinders over two days of raids in the Bundelkhand region near Uttar Pradesh. The actions followed reports of cooking gas shortages linked to West Asia conflicts disrupting global supplies, prompting long queues at LPG agencies across the state. Despite central government assurances of ample petrol, diesel, kerosene and LPG stocks nationwide, the district administration ordered strict measures against black marketing, illegal hoarding, and misuse of household cylinders.

Raid uncovers commercial misuse at water plant

On Thursday (March 12), a joint revenue and food department team raided a water plant in Bilhari village, Nowgong area, confiscating 13 empty LPG cylinders stored illegally for commercial trading. Led by Sub-Divisional Magistrate GS Patel under in-charge District Collector Namah Shivay Arjariya's directives, the operation targeted violations amid rising complaints.

The previous day, officials raided a house in Chhatarpur town's Vishwanath Colony based on tips of hoarding. They seized 25 cylinders, including 22 empty ones, from retired teacher Shyamlal Ahirwar's residence. District Food Officer Sitaram Kothare noted the team, including the tehsildar, naib tehsildar, and food inspector, initiated legal proceedings under the Petroleum Act against the accused.

32 LPG cylinders seized from Hapur residence in anti-hoarding raid

Local authorities in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, raided a private home last night, seizing 32 cylinders, including 18 filled and 14 empty, from suspected hoarders. District Supply Officer Seema Baliyan said the District Magistrate formed tehsil teams for patrols. Acting on a 9 pm tip, they confiscated the stock and registered a case.

She reassured ample domestic gas, petrol, and diesel supplies, advising online bookings at agencies for hassle-free delivery.

Govt assures stable fuel supply, urges no panic amid Strait of Hormuz closure

Joint Secretary Sujata Sharma of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas assured stable domestic supplies of LPG, petrol, diesel, kerosene, and natural gas despite global disruptions from the Strait of Hormuz closure. She urged citizens to skip panic bookings, now surging, and conserve fuel amid uncertainty on day 13 of the West Asia conflict.

Rerouting imports to bypass Hormuz

India imports 60% of its LPG, much via the now-closed Strait for commercial shipping. Government interventions have shifted over 70% of imports to alternative routes, maintaining flow without major hitches.

Boosting refining and LPG output

As the world's fourth-largest refiner with 55 million barrels per day capacity, India enjoys a crude comfort zone. Refineries ramped up LPG production post a March 9 Essential Commodities Act order—from 25% to 28% of domestic output—providing a key buffer.

Robust retail network and daily distributions

Nearly 100,000 fuel outlets run smoothly nationwide, with no dry-outs. LPG reaches via 25,000 distributors, dispatching about 50 lakh cylinders daily. Commercial LPG prioritizes hospitals and schools, managed by a three-member oil company panel, with states identifying needs to curb hoarding.

Promoting alternatives and strict monitoring

Alternate fuels ease pressure: higher kerosene and coal quotas, temporary biomass/RDF/kerosene/coal nods for hospitality from environment boards. Oil firms coordinate daily with states; district committees block diversions and black marketing.