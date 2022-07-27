Madhya Pradesh: 30 children in school vaccinated by single injection syringe, probe ordered

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Thirty children at a school in Sagar were allegedly vaccinated by a single injection-syringe.

Highlights 30 children at a school in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar were allegedly vaccinated by a single injection

A probe has been ordered into the matter

ANM Jitendra Rai said that they were given just one syringe for administering vaccine jabs

Madhya Pradesh News: At least 30 children at a school in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar were allegedly vaccinated by a single injection-syringe.

Speaking on the matter, CMHO DK Goswami said, "We have got the complaint, and the probe is underway. Stringent action will be taken against those found guilty."

Giving clarification on the incident, ANM Jitendra Rai said, "They gave just one syringe to me for administering the vaccine jabs and I was asked to do the same. That's why I gave vaccines to 30 children from a single syringe."

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed the 203.17 crore-mark on Wednesday with over 36 lakh vaccine doses being administered till 7 pm, the Union health ministry said.

More than 32 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm on Wednesday.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.

With 26,32,026 precaution doses being administered to those aged 18-59 years till 7 pm, the total precaution doses given in this age-group has so far crossed 3,15,54,701, according to the ministry data. Those aged 60 years and above so far have been administered 3.15 crore doses.

So far, over 3.87 crore children in the age group of 12-14 years have been administered the first dose, while more than 6.10 crore adolescents in the age group 15-18 years have been given the first dose, the health ministry stated.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Monkeypox: Govt invites bids to develop vaccine, diagnostic kits; ICMR isolates virus

ALSO READ | Monkeypox: 21-day isolation, keeping lesions fully covered, masks among Centre's guidelines for patients

Latest India News