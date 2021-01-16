'Made in India' vaccines proof of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat': Amit Shah

Image Source : @AMITSHAH As India kicked off the world's largest vaccination drive, Home Minister Amit Shah said 'Made in India' vaccines are proof of the determination of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the 'Made in India' vaccines are proof of the determination of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. Congratulating all the scientists following the launch of the world's largest vaccination drive in India, Shah said the nation is witnessing a historic moment in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shah asserted that the 'New India' led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a country that transforms "disasters into opportunities and challenges into achievements".

"On this historic day, expressing heartiest gratitude to all Corona warriors. These 'Made in India' vaccines are proof of the determination of Aatmanirbhar Bharat," Shah said in a series of tweets.

ALSO READ | India kicks off world's largest Covid-19 vaccination drive, nearly 2 lakh get shots on Day 1

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has crossed a crucial stage in the fight against coronavirus. The world's largest vaccination campaign showcases the immense potential of India's scientists and the power of our leadership," he added.

Shah noted that "India is one of the few countries which have become successful in the direction of ending the biggest crisis against humanity. Every Indian is proud of this phenomenal achievement".

The Home Minister added that this is the rise of a new Aatmanirbhar Bharat on the global landscape.

Shah's remarks came after the Prime Minister launched the Covid-19 vaccination programme virtually on Saturday morning to put a decisive check on the pandemic which has so far claimed 1,52,093 lives in the country besides ravaging the economy.

ALSO READ | Emotional PM salutes sacrifices of COVID warriors, launches vaccination drive

Latest India News